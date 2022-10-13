Gratus Capital LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Axos Financial worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 30,264 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 39.5% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 417,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Axos Financial to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Axos Financial to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Axos Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.58. 513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,884. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,870 shares of company stock worth $851,807. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

