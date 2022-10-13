Gratus Capital LLC Grows Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,269 shares of company stock worth $471,700 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCN stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,354. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $133.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

