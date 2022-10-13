Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,061,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after buying an additional 89,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,807. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $7.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,049. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 0.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

