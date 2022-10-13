Governance OHM Hits One Day Trading Volume of $165,648.00 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for $2,633.77 or 0.14038985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $165,648.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,085.62 or 0.27103732 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010586 BTC.

About Governance OHM

Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com.

Governance OHM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Governance OHM (GOHM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Governance OHM has a current supply of 113,153.19050536 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Governance OHM is 2,666.5392324 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $131,462.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olympusdao.finance/.”

