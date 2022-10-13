Got Guaranteed Price Tops $1.53 on Exchanges (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00008015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $460.49 million and $149,314.00 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “Got Guaranteed (GOTG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Got Guaranteed has a current supply of 1,800,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Got Guaranteed is 1.59294649 USD and is down -12.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $451,660.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gotg.world/.”

