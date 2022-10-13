GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

GPRO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.67.

GoPro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. 79,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GoPro had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in GoPro by 22.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 93,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter worth $235,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter worth $176,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in GoPro by 12.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,299,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after buying an additional 261,507 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Articles

