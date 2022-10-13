GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.80

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 17819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Several analysts recently commented on GPRO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.72 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 5.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 7,590,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after buying an additional 423,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 27.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after buying an additional 1,133,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,507,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,447,000 after buying an additional 489,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after buying an additional 72,874 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 12.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,299,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,613,000 after buying an additional 261,507 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

