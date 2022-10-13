Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.54

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.54 and last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 672.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $44,629.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $44,629.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 44,382 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $2,667,802.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,498.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,456 shares of company stock valued at $15,043,623. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 265.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

