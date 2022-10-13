Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Short Interest Update

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 293.5% from the September 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,940,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GHMP remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,767. Good Hemp has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Featured Stories

Good Hemp, Inc operates in the hemp and beverage industries in the United States. The company offers Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors; Good Hemp Wellness, a line of CBD soft gels; and Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water, a 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water.

