Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Goldsource Mines Price Performance

GXSFF stock remained flat at $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. Goldsource Mines has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.84.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It holds 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as International Antam Resources Ltd.

