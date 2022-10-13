Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSBD. Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.2 %

GSBD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,064. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 40.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 23.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 23.3% in the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.