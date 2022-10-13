Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Golden Star Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GSPT remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,628. Golden Star Enterprises has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile
