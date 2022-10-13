Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Golden Star Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSPT remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,628. Golden Star Enterprises has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., through its subsidiary, Enigmai Ltd., provides software solutions in Israel. It offers Enigmai Business Suite, a workforce management software that enables large organizations to manage their employees' schedules and save money. The company was formerly known as Terralene Fuels Corporation and changed its name to Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

