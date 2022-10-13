Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Short Interest Update

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 362,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 419,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GFX stock remained flat at $9.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,338. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

About Golden Falcon Acquisition

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

