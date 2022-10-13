Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Up 4.8%

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.47 and last traded at $40.01. 11,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 199,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDEN. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.42.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $474,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,623,010.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

