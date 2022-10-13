Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 195.86% from the stock’s previous close.

GORO has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Gold Resource in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource Price Performance

GORO stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource ( NYSE:GORO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gold Resource will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.