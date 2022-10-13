Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.70–$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock remained flat at $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,892. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $723.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.05. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 53,152 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 272,388 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 32.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 50,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 185.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 129,298 shares during the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.