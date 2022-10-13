Gode Chain (GODE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $814,601.00

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $814,601.00 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,283.32 or 0.27195939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain (GODE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gode Chain has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gode Chain is 0.01516142 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $671,852.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://godechain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

