GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.75.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.22. 6,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,608. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average is $75.83. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 179.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

