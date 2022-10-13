GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.75.
GoDaddy Price Performance
GDDY stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.22. 6,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,608. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average is $75.83. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $88.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy
In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 179.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
