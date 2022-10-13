GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,196 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 23.0% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 71,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,170,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $94.44 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.15 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.75.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

