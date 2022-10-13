Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.44. 3,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average is $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 836,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,524,000 after buying an additional 400,753 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 466.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,112,000 after buying an additional 355,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 269,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after buying an additional 228,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

