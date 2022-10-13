Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLOB. Cowen lifted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.43.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE:GLOB traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.05. Globant has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $354.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Globant by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,653,000 after buying an additional 1,469,846 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth about $45,844,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 23.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,836,000 after purchasing an additional 243,985 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 6,384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184,516 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,604,000 after purchasing an additional 156,312 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

