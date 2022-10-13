Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,828 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $15,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $458,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 212,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 29,147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $799,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

