Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, an increase of 3,823.7% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Performance

Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $40.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

