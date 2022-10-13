Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CHB stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.