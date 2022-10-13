Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Atlantic Securities

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Atlantic Securities from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.41.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,249. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $163.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.17 and its 200-day moving average is $124.45.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

