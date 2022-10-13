Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.41.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,249. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.45. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $163.03. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 595.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Global Payments will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $352,599,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Global Payments by 11,555.1% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Global Payments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,882,000 after purchasing an additional 738,458 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

