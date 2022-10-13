GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

GLG Life Tech Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.77 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

