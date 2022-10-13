Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 700 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.35% from the company’s previous close.

GLEN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) price target on Glencore in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 760 ($9.18) price target on Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price target on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 601.54 ($7.27).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Glencore stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 488.30 ($5.90). 23,889,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,816,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 482.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 346.40 ($4.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.