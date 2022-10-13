Gladstone Land Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -189.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of LAND traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.67. 240,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,833. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $638.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.