Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.19.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

