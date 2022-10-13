GG TOKEN Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $92.24 Million (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $92.24 million and $3,306.00 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,085.62 or 0.27103732 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010586 BTC.

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN’s launch date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.07347846 USD and is down -6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6,727.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

