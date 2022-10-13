GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

GFL Environmental has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,430,000 after purchasing an additional 186,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 596,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

