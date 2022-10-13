Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Down 78.6% in September

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GNGBY shares. Nordea Equity Research cut Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 344 to SEK 331 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

GNGBY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.13. Getinge AB has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $678.71 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Getinge AB will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.