Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Down 76.3% in September

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the September 15th total of 14,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gerdau by 705.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,758,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after buying an additional 2,415,672 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,389,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gerdau by 28.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,870,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,564 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Gerdau by 13,801.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,515,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 38.5% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,243,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 901,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGB traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,589,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,229,066. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 18.99%. Analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.60%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Stories

