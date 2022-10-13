GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded at TheStreet

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GPRK. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

GPRK stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.46.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.25). GeoPark had a net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 398.58%. The company had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GeoPark will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at $145,000. 35.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

