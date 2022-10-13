Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Yijing Brentano Sells 287 Shares of Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) SVP Yijing Brentano sold 287 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $15,908.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,605.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gentherm Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THRM. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

