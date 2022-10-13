GensoKishi Metaverse Reaches Market Capitalization of $405.91 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $405.91 million and approximately $660,039.00 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.28 or 0.27314536 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010668 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. GensoKishi Metaverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,709,312,901.15 in circulation. The last known price of GensoKishi Metaverse is 0.24257488 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $517,736.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://genso.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

