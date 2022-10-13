Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares fell 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.87. 7,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 956,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GENI. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.43.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 54.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 2.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 104,663 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Genius Sports by 67.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 58.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,121,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 411,841 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Genius Sports by 3.8% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 659,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.