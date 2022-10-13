General Motors (NYSE:GM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.74.

GM stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 250,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,443,630. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

