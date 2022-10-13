General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-$4.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $77.55. 38,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,142. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average is $73.20. General Mills has a 52-week low of $61.16 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

