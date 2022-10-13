General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 11.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 9.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $77.82. 60,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,205. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average is $73.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

