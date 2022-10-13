General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Decreased by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.60. 87,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,142. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.16 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

