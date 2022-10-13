General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Increased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 98,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,912 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 566.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in General Dynamics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,116,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.56.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

