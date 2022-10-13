Gear Energy Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GXE opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$322.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.76 and a 12 month high of C$1.94.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$57.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gear Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director William Henry English sold 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total transaction of C$48,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at C$70,400.88. In other news, Director William Henry English sold 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total transaction of C$48,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at C$70,400.88. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$50,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$169,585. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 109,968 shares of company stock worth $141,279 and have sold 290,400 shares worth $343,297.

Gear Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.