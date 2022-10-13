GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at National Bank Financial

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TPRFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of GCM Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of GCM Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

GCM Mining Trading Down 1.5 %

TPRFF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. GCM Mining has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

GCM Mining Company Profile

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

