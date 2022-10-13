GBS (GBS) and Its Peers Head to Head Survey

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) is one of 220 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GBS to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GBS and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get GBS alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GBS $440,000.00 -$8.31 million -0.91 GBS Competitors $1.11 billion $81.81 million -0.84

GBS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GBS. GBS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

GBS has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBS’s peers have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GBS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBS 0 0 0 0 N/A GBS Competitors 742 3205 7382 168 2.61

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 62.25%. Given GBS’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GBS has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of GBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of GBS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GBS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBS N/A -85.64% -54.42% GBS Competitors -1,535.62% -115.25% -24.29%

Summary

GBS peers beat GBS on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

GBS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GBS Inc. operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor that uses saliva to measure glucose non-invasively. The company also focuses on developing COV2 test, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumour markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. It has a research agreement with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health for the development of saliva-based diagnostic tests. The company was formerly known as Glucose Biosensor Systems (Greater China) Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to GBS Inc. in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. GBS Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.