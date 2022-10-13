Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.5% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

AT&T Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of T traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,269,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.