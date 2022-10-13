Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases 96,270 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 160.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 96,270 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 132,004 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $5,250,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 416,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 280,590 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 369,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 92,646 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. 21.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. 2,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,232. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

