Garner Asset Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 512.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 808,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,416,000 after acquiring an additional 676,611 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $20,427,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 32,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.15. 85,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,804. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

