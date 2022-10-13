Garner Asset Management Corp Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.32. The stock had a trading volume of 450,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,608. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.91 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

